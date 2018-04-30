Your April 30 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Historically high snow levels and rain events have created a number of flooding issues across the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Intense flooding has also triggered an all-hands-on-deck situation in Cache Creek were flooding has poured onto the town’s streets.

An Alberta man was struck and killed by a flat-deck truck on a B.C. Highway Saturday.

In Kelowna, the flooding preparation of Mill Creek watch continues.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling cloudy conditions this morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 16.

Tomorrow we’re also looking at cloudy condition with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing in the morning. High 17.

Kelowna planning manager considers cannabis clinics risky business

Businesses may not be able to rezone once pot is legalized

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo headed to Kelowna

Cirque du Soleil is bringing their arena show, Corteo, to Prospera Place Oct. 17 to Oct. 21

Seniors: Addressing emotional resilience

Building emotional resilience gives you the energy to continue down the road after stress drains you

Car slams into ditch in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a single vehicle incident Monday morning

Reel Reviews: Residential schools and makeup challenges

We say: “Indian Horse could have been better and I Feel Pretty is Schumer’s best work so far.

BC Wildfire Service warns of overwintering fire potential

Public asked to report any wildfire or smoke

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Tampa Bay looks to even the series tonight against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins

McHappy Day coming up this week in B.C.

One dollar from every Happy Meal, Big Mac or hot beverage will help charities across the province

Trump gives thumbs-down to White House Correspondent’s Dinner comic

For the second straight year Trump skipped the event with the White House Press Corps.

South Korea to remove propaganda loudspeakers at border

South Korea said it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the tense border with North Korea.

‘In Toronto … we don’t run away:’ thousands mourn van attack victims at vigil

Politicians and religious leaders joined mourners in Toronto to remember those killed and injured

RCMP say three boys killed in Manitoba by alleged drunk driver

A 13-year-old and two 11-year-olds were hit by a vehicle with five people in it around 10:30 p.m., RCMP said.

Ottawa claims price on carbon could cut 90 million tonnes of emissions by 2022

An Environment Canada analysis says the federal government’s carbon pricing plan will eliminate as much as 90 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2022.

