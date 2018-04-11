Your April 11 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

It’s unlikely that Chad Alphonse will be sentenced for the 2016 killing of his friend until at least the summer.

A fire destroyed a home in Lumby Tuesday.

Construction is underway of a new group home for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities in Salmon Arm.

Once a new federal policy comes into effect, a local addictions advocate hopes to see prescription heroin made available in Penticton.

A state of local emergency, issued for two properties in Summerland following a mudslide, has now been lifted.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds gusting up to 50 km/h this afternoon. High 14.

Tomorrow we’re looking at Showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy.High 11.

Oceola Road roundabout delayed

The roundabout has been delayed until 2020

Volunteers free Rutland streets of garbage

April is Community Clean-Up Month

Sharing nude photo on Facebook leads to extortion attempt

Sicamous man refuses to pay after threatened photo would be sent to friends

Former Rocket pitches charity tournament

KGH Foundation announces HOMEBASE, a first-ever Gorges-Comeau charity slo-pitch tournament for JoeAnna’s House

Okanagan Valley receives $1.45 million for floodplain mapping

LiDAR aerial imaging technology to help map valley landscape

