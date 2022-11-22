Nicole Kiatipis has been with the Kelowna Yacht Club since 2017. (Kelowna Yacht Club)

Nicole Kiatipis has been with the Kelowna Yacht Club since 2017. (Kelowna Yacht Club)

Young professional award for Kelowna Yacht Club coordinator

Award given by Club Management Association of Canada

A member of the Kelowna Yacht Club (KTC) has reached the high water mark with an award from the Club Management Association of Canada (CMAC).

Executive Coordinator Nicole Kiatipis was recognized with the Young Professional Award at the CMAC’s National Conference earlier this month. The award recognizes young club management professionals who demonstrate notable professional accomplishments and shows great future potential.

“I could not think of a more deserving candidate for this award,” said Thom Killingsworth, executive director of KYC.

Kiatipis joined the yacht club in 2017.

“Nicole has cultivated the KYC brand and implemented its use within a varying array of departments, including social media, communications, marketing, member services, food and beverage, and more.”

READ MORE: Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsBoatingKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Online Streaming Act won’t police user-generated content: heritage minister
Next story
Kelowna friends learn of $500, 000 lotto win while getting coffee and playing golf

Just Posted

Kelowna residents Matthew Saari and Glenn Lamb won $500,000 on the Oct. 7, 2022 Lotto Max draw. (BCLC)
Kelowna friends learn of $500, 000 lotto win while getting coffee and playing golf

Kelowna’s Tree of Hope is lighting for the 25th year on Friday, Nov. 25. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Donations to be matched for YMCA at Kelowna’s Tree of Hope

Nicole Kiatipis has been with the Kelowna Yacht Club since 2017. (Kelowna Yacht Club)
Young professional award for Kelowna Yacht Club coordinator

West Kelowna native Ethan Beselt (number 4) was honoured for this senior season with the SFU Red Leafs. (SFU Red Leafs/Contributed)
West Kelowna SFU star receives all-conference honour