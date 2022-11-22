Young professional award for Kelowna Yacht Club coordinator

Award given by Club Management Association of Canada

A member of the Kelowna Yacht Club (KTC) has reached the high water mark with an award from the Club Management Association of Canada (CMAC).

Executive Coordinator Nicole Kiatipis was recognized with the Young Professional Award at the CMAC’s National Conference earlier this month. The award recognizes young club management professionals who demonstrate notable professional accomplishments and shows great future potential.

“I could not think of a more deserving candidate for this award,” said Thom Killingsworth, executive director of KYC.

Kiatipis joined the yacht club in 2017.

“Nicole has cultivated the KYC brand and implemented its use within a varying array of departments, including social media, communications, marketing, member services, food and beverage, and more.”

