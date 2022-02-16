This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows where young girl, reported missing in 2019, was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police. (Saugerties Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows where young girl, reported missing in 2019, was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police. (Saugerties Police Department via AP)

Young New York State girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Girl found with her non-custodial mother in good health

A young girl reported missing in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday.

The child was found in good health Monday night in a Saugerties home about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019, when she was 4 years old, according to Saugerties police.

Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.

Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police.

Paramedics found the girl to be in good health. She was turned over to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister.

The noncustodial parents and a third person were arraigned on charges of custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

It could not immediately be determined whether any of them had attorneys to represent them.

—The Associated Press

Previous story
Members whose homes were destroyed by wildfire return to Okanagan Indian Band
Next story
Lifting of COVID-19 restrictions welcomed by Vernon chamber

Just Posted

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is applauding the B.C. government’s decision to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Lifting of COVID-19 restrictions welcomed by Vernon chamber

Chief Byron Louis and members of Okanagan Indian Band’s Recovery Team meet for the handoff of keys after the band secured two modular homes for members whose homes were destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire. From left to right: Chief Byron Louis, Recovery Housing Lead Al Loke, Recovery Manager Jenelle Brewer and Case Manager Lane Brewer.
Members whose homes were destroyed by wildfire return to Okanagan Indian Band

Olfatbakhsh is the lab co-ordinator and PhD student at UBCO (Mrs.Tina Olfatbakhsh/Submitted)
UBC Okanagan Ph.D. candidate works with AI on the future of fabrics

Wendy Smith, 95, 10 years the senior over opponent Shirley White (background), throws one of her two skip rocks during play in the Vernon Curling Club’s Wednesday Afternoon Senior Ladies Curling League. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon senior skips still loving the curling life