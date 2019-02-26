(Black Press Media files)

Young B.C. driver fined $1,500 for speeding past cop

Officer tracked down the suspected speeder and handed out a host of tickets

A Langley driver who allegedly sped past an RCMP officer at a speed check this week is now facing thousands of dollars worth of tickets and extra insurance costs.

On Sunday, Feb. 24, a Langley officer was conducting speed enforcement in the 20600 block of Mufford Crescent when a black Honda approached, driving at more than 20 km/h over the limit, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The officer stepped out into the lane and held up his hand for the vehicle to stop, said Largy.

Instead, the driver sped up, and the officer had to step back quickly to avoid being hit.

The officer was not hurt, said Largy.

However, he did manage to note the license plate number and get a look at the driver as he sped by, accelerating to an estimated 100 km/h.

The officer tracked down the registered owner, a 19-year-old local man, and determined he had also been driving the car on Sunday. The officer handed out eight violation tickets.

The tickets include failing to stop for a police officer, failing to obey police direction, driving without due care, and failing to display an L sticker.

The tickets for all the offences will cost more than $1,500, noted Largy. If convicted of all of the offences, the driver will also absorb 20 premium points on his license, which will mean an extra $4,500 on his annual car insurance.

If he had simply stopped for the officer, he likely would have received only one ticket – for driving alone, in violation of his learner license, Largy said.

