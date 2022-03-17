YMCA Okanagan’s Cycle for Strong Kids back for 15th year

The event is taking place Sunday, May 29th at H2O

The YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids event is back on Sunday, May 29 at the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre.

The event hopes to raise heart rates and funds as it features a high-energy 45-minute spin class. YMCA’s goal is to have 300 riders partake and raise $80,000 for low-income families.

“This longstanding and highly anticipated fundraiser is one our charity relies heavily upon and we are thrilled to be able to offer an in-person event this year,” said Adria Perron, Annual Giving Manager for the YMCA of Okanagan. “The event is a great team builder for local businesses and individuals – it is time to reconnect, build community and have some healthy fun in support of the kids. Through the participation and generosity of our sponsors and participants, we can provide the large number of children living in poverty in the Central Okanagan equal opportunity to access Y programs that set them up for future success.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was cancelled the last two years. It is the 15th annual event.

All proceeds go towards struggling parents to help afford child care, swimming lessons, day camps, sports and recreation activities and health memberships. Strong Kids helps the YMCA with its mental health and youth development programs.

Registration is open now. For more information, visit https://www.ymcaokanagan.ca/events/ymca-cycle-strong-kids .

