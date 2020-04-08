YMCA Okanagan’s Healthy Kids Day has been cancelled for 2020. (Contributed)

YMCA Okanagan cancels Healthy Kids Day due to COVID-19 concerns

The YMCA also plans to reschedule its YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids for this fall

The YMCA has announced it has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Healthy Kids Day in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“For the past 15 years, the YMCA has proudly hosted the largest Healthy Kids Day in Canada, a national Y initiative with the goal of bringing families together to engage in fun, active play, and learn healthier habits to help them grow and thrive,” said Erica Marshall, YMCA marketing and communications manager.

“We couldn’t have done it without you, your generosity and participation.”

The YMCA will also see some changes in the coming years to align with other YMCAs across North America that host Healthy Kids Day on smaller scales. The YMCA plans to shift the event to take place within the Kelowna Family Y, with a focus on child development, education and providing families with the resources and expertise needed to live healthy every day.

READ MORE: Little lamb born in time for Easter in Kelowna

Now more than ever, the YMCA of Okanagan needs solid financial footing in order to help those most impacted by the COVID-19 health and economic challenges. For those who are able, the YMCA asks that you consider the following to help continue their vital charitable work.

The YMCA plans to reschedule its largest fundraiser of the year, YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids, to this fall. For those who would like to transfer their Healthy Kids Day sponsorship commitment to support Cycle for Strong Kids, email wendy.wright@ymcaokanagan.ca for more information. Those who can are also encouraged to make a donation online at www.ymcaokanagan.ca and receive a charitable tax receipt.

READ MORE: ‘Overwhelming, incredible’ support for foreign workers following West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

