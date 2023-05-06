YMCA looking to hire Central Okanagan students

Central Okanagan high school students are being recruited now to help staff YMCA of the Southern Interior BC summer camps.

During the summer, the Y will host weekly camps for kids ages 3-12.

The recreational camps are based out of the Kelowna Family Y in Rutland and the H20 Adventure and Fitness Centre in the Mission, beginning July 4 to the end of August.

But the Y needs staff to help operate the camps, and that is where opportunity exists for Grade 9 to 12 students to work as summer camp counsellors, a message Central Okanagan Public Schools is also helping to promote.

Graeme McCallum, YMCA senior manager of child and youth programs, says 25 students are already in the interview process, with the hiring expected to cap out between 35 and 40 students.

McCallum says the Y wants to hire a diverse group of students to reflect the diversity of kids who register for the summer camps.

“We want to find as well balanced a group as possible to help connect with the kids,” McCallum said.

Besides a job that pays the minimum wage of $16.75/hour, it also provides an opportunity for students to gain their volunteer/employment credit requirements for graduation.

McCallum says the Y strives to make summer camps enjoyable, fun experiences for the summer camp participants and camp leaders, but also to be a learning experience for hired students that they can carry forward in their future post-secondary and employment pursuits.

“All of our camps incorporate elements of physical literacy and social emotional learning while providing caring mentors and safe inclusive spaces,” said McCallum.

“But the kids don’t necessarily notice this, they just love to come, play and make friends.”

As a charity organization, McCallum added the Y is determined to keep their camps accessible to everyone, not just those with the means to afford them, assisted by the generosity of Y donors.

“Every child deserves a camp experience, ” said McCallum.

“We encourage families to ask about financial assistance. It’s really not a scary process. We understand how expensive life is these days and we’re here to help.”

For more information about job hiring or registering for the Y summer camps, see ymcasibc.ca/camps.

