YMCA is drown proofing the Okanagan

The Across the Pool Swim will be held April 29 in Kelowna

There’s a new swimming event in the Okanagan to help swimmers and triathletes train for their distances in the pool.

On April 29, the Across the Lake Swim Society is presenting the Across the Pool Swim at H2O Adventure + Fitness in Kelowna, said a YMCA news release.

“This event will help anyone who wants to train for swimming events such as the Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim Kelowna and the Cherry Blossom Triathlon,” event director Mark Fromberg said. “This is a unique spring training opportunity as well as a way for swimmers to give back to the community, so we expect to sell out.”

“This is more than just a swim event. It’s one more step towards our mission of drown proofing the Okanagan,” said president Peter Rudd, of the Across the Lake Swim Society. “All proceeds of the Across the Pool Swim go to the YMCA Okanagan Swims Program where we send over 3,000 kids for free swim lessons each year. For the last decade, the annual Across the Lake Swim events have been raising funds to provide swim lessons to every Grade 3 and Grade 4 child in School District #23 and this is one more drop in the fundraising bucket to make that happen.”

Registration is open:

• Across the Pool Swim April 29 at https://acrossthepoolswim.com/

Swimmers can also register for:

• Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim Kelowna 70th event July 14 at http://www.acrossthelakeswim.com/

• Rattlesnake Island Swim August 11 at http://rattlesnakeislandswim.com

