Over two million passengers came through YLW in 2019. (File)

YLW soars to over two million passengers for second consecutive year

In 2019, passengers totalled 2,032,144 — 26,886 fewer than in 2018

For the second year in a row, Kelowna International Airport surpassed two million passengers.

In 2019, passengers totalled 2,032,144, a 1.3 per cent decrease or 26,886 fewer passengers than in 2018. Despite the slight decrease, it remains the 10th busiest airport in Canada.

Between 2016 and 2018, YLW experienced unprecedented growth, driven mainly by expanded air service and flight connectivity, population growth, and economic activity in the region. To help meet the needs of continued growth in the region, the airport announced in December the next phase of its capital development program Soaring Beyond 2.5 Million Passengers.

“Exceeding two million passengers again this year is an incredible accomplishment for YLW,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “We need to consider the future growth of YLW and our plan to expand the airport starting in spring 2020 is just one way we are working to meet the needs of the region now, and many years into the future.”

As part of the overall development, the airport plans to expand its terminal, an apron expansion to accommodate larger and a greater number of aircraft, upgrades to airside lighting and purchase essential airside equipment

Over the next 10 years, YLW anticipates a total investment of $293 million to expand and upgrade airport facilities, infrastructure and equipment. This investment has no impact on tax dollars as it is funded through airport revenues and improvement fees.

READ MORE: It will soon cost more to fly in and out of YLW

READ MORE: Kelowna to Yukon flights now available at YLW

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian found with 28 jugs of liquid meth on sailboat off Oregon pleads guilty
Next story
Canada’s top court to hear B.C. case attempting to halt Trans Mountain expansion

Just Posted

YLW soars to over two million passengers for second consecutive year

In 2019, passengers totalled 2,032,144 — 26,886 fewer than in 2018

Kelowna Chiefs goalie named second Star of the Week

Braeden Mitchell has been instrumental in this year’s winning season

Kelowna expected to warm up by the weekend

Earlier this week Kelowna was hit with freezing temperatures as low as -28 with the wind chill

Police on scene of two-vehicle incident on Spall and Harvey in Kelowna

Traffic moving slow through intersection

Kelowna rink crowned champion at 2020 blind curling provincials

Local curlers will help represent Team BC at the Canadian Vision Impaired Championships in 2021

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Princeton man pleads guilty to robbery related to home invasion

Johnathan Haller will be eligible for parole in June

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Morning start: Why does your phone die so fast in the cold?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

Most Read