YLW implements further safety measures amid COVID-19

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) has implemented a series of new health and safety initiatives to ensure the public feels confident when travelling through the airport and knows what to expect before they arrive.

“We know air travel looks different these days, but we are here to welcome passengers back and ensure their journey through YLW is as easy, stress-free and safe as possible,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.

“Whether passengers are travelling this month or later this year, we want them to know that we are committed to doing our part to keep travellers and airport employees healthy.”

The new safety measures include:

Asking everyone who enters the terminal to sanitize their hands

Requesting passengers say goodbye to friends and family outside the terminal

Advising arriving passengers to collect their baggage and immediately exit the building

Adding more than 30 hand sanitizer stations

On July 3, masks or face coverings became mandatory for travellers and employees in the public areas of the terminal. In addition to these new measures, YLW will continue existing safeguards in the terminal, which include frequent sanitizing of high touch-point areas, plexiglass barriers around customer service areas, signage to encourage physical distancing and implementing distancing controls for employees to remain two metres apart.

YLW anticipates an increase in passenger traffic in July, as B.C. residents start to explore the province and as we welcome more visitors to the Okanagan. In July, approximately 14 daily domestic departures will be on the schedule – still down significantly from the daily average of 48 in July 2019.

YLW is regularly reviewing and adapting its existing safety measures and processes to combat COVID-19 and will continue to work closely with industry experts and health and government officials as the situation with COVID-19 evolves. Ensuring passengers feel safe and confident when traveling will be an essential part of the airport’s recovery from COVID-19.

To learn more about what YLW is doing to help passengers travel with confidence, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/WelcomeBack

