Year suspension for Okanagan nurse who admitted to bullying colleagues

The nurse was working at the Summerland Seniors Village at the time

A Penticton nurse has had his license suspended for a year over reports of bullying and harassing colleagues among other issues.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives published the disciplinary notice and the consent order that Amandeep Sidhu agreed to on Oct. 7, which addresses issues of bullying, being neglectful while conducting a neuroassessment and other misconduct while he was working at the Summerland Seniors Village.

As a licensed practical nurse, Sidhu was often the nurse in charge while engaging in the bullying and harassment of his former colleagues, according to the disciplinary notice.

The college noted that despite overwhelming evidence, Sidhu failed to take responsibility for his misconduct at the time, however, he has admitted to it as of Oct. 7.

“Mr. Sidhu admits that his conduct amounts to professional misconduct and unprofessional conduct within the meaning of the Health Professions Act,” reads the notice.

Under the consent agreement, Sidhu voluntarily cancelled his nursing registration and will not reapply for at least a year, as well as to pay back the college for their legal costs over the investigation of his conduct.

