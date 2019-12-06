Year in jail for ex-Vernon Judo coach for child porn

Bryan McLachlan pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography

A former Vernon Judo coach will spend a year in jail for producing and distributing child pornography following his sentencing on Dec. 5.

Bryan McLachlan, 49, who pleaded guilty, will serve two concurrent sentences — eight months for possessing and 12 months for importing and distributing child pornography. Following his one year in prison, McLachlan will face a two-year probation.

He has also been registered as a sex offender and faces a five-year prohibition from areas including playgrounds, parks and swimming pools.

Seven photographs containing children and young adults were uploaded from McLachlan’s computer in the summer of 2017, according to a B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit report that was given to RCMP. One of which was doctored, or “photoshopped” to add himself into the image making it appear as if he was engaged in sexual acts with minors.

Despite the fact the photos are not real representations of a sexual act, Cissell said, the images are still damaging to the victims in the photograph.

“Those images he created now live and exist and will continue to do so as there is no real way to retrieve them,” she said on Nov. 5.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Jacob said, however, that although they are humiliating, the photograph in question is difficult to believe as it was “crudely” made.

Jacob said McLachlan has no prior convictions and was suffering from addictions issues at the time. He said his client was drinking “to blackout” and does not recall much of what happened during the time the offences occurred. The drinking started in 2011 after McLachlan and his wife separated and although he and the marriage recovered, he started drinking again when his child fell ill in 2017.

Jacob argued for a 90-day sentence to be served intermittently over weekends so McLachlan could maintain his employment and provide for his family. The Crown pushed for 12-18 months with a three-year probation period.

Conditions of probation, as argued by the Crown, would see McLachlan banned from public spaces, such as parks, pools and other places where it is likely he would encounter individuals under the age of 16. His use of the internet, computers and cellphones would also be monitored by a parole officer and must include records of browsing histories.

McLachlan has been awaiting his sentencing since Nov. 5, when Judge Dennis Morgan told the court he’d give his reasoning in writing at a later date.

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

READ MORE: Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Transit scores 28 used fareboxes on eBay, saves $300,000
Next story
Petition started to change location of homeless shelter in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP bring holiday joy to seniors

Local officers are visiting retirement homes to sing Christmas carols

Arkells headline 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White

Arkells will be joined by Dear Rouge for a one-day extravaganze April 4

Rockets add size and strength via trade for T-Birds’ captain

Kelowna brings in Seattle’s Matthew Wedman and trade away Leif Mattson

Kelowna RCMP on the hunt for thieves at large

A subway heist and a camper break and enter are among the crimes to have occured

Kelowna man awarded B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

Tom Smithwick one of 18 medal recipients for 2019

Fashion Fridays: Ethical and sustainable gifts for the season

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

Bird populations significantly declining around Revelstoke says Parks Canada

Out of the mountain national parks, bird populations near Revelstoke are in the worst shape

BREAKING: Cat and dog die in house fire in Rutland

The house is located 195 Valleyview Road in Rutland

WATCH: Diehard Vernon Winter Carnival goers line up for tickets

Susan O’Brien was the first in line at 6:45 a.m. Friday

B.C. Transit scores 28 used fareboxes on eBay, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Year in jail for ex-Vernon Judo coach for child porn

Bryan McLachlan pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

Most Read