Canadian moguls skier Brayden Kuroda passed away unexpectedly Monday, according to Freestyle Canada. (Freestyle Canada - Facebook)

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Canadian freestyle moguls team member and Penticton native Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly at the age of 19, according to a Freestyle Canada Facebook post shared on Tuesday.

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut this year, passed away suddenly on Monday night, said Freestyle Canada. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

“Our hearts are crushed with the immeasurable loss of this effervescent, bright, talented young man,” reads Freestyle Canada’s post.

The organization hailed Kuroda as an inspiration to the freestyle skiing community, with an infectious smile and incredible passion for the sport.

“He always found the time to give back, underscoring how important it was to him personally to be a good role model on and off the hill and to encourage young athletes to reach their goals.”

Kuroda made his World Cup debut on his 19th birthday three weeks ago when he finished 34th in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

A week later he finished 25th at the World Cup event in Calgary, the third best result among Canadian skiers.

“The hearts, thoughts and prayers of our entire community go out to Brayden’s team mates, friends and family – most particularly Ken and Berva Kuroda his ever-proud mother and father,” said Freestyle Canada.

READ MORE: Double gold on the slopes for Okanagan skier

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

skiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they’ll meet with ministers if RCMP get out
Next story
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP issue 49 distracted driving, no seatbelt tickets in one afternoon

The enforcement action will continue throughout the week

Former Canadian Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin to visit Kelowna

Beverley McLachlin served as the 17th Chief Justice of Canada from 2000 to 2017

‘Share the love for your neighbourhood’: Kelowna looking for creative improvement ideas

A $1,500 grant towards a neighbourhood enhancement project is up for grabs

Man arrested following theft, threats at Kelowna store

The 20-year-old man remains in police custody and faces a number of potential charges

Crime Stoppers: Kelowna’s most wanted

John Brent Anderson is wanted on a provincial wide warrant

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

Johnny Cash takes centre stage in Okanagan

Outlaw Country to revive classics of the Man in Black in March

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

B.C. widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

After two years Ryan Shtuka’s disappearance remains a mystery

The 20-year-old vanished after leaving a party in Sun Peaks on Feb. 17, 2018

Summerland junior boys basketball team off to Provincials

Tournament will be held in Langley Feb. 22 to 25

Okanagan cadets medal at Sovereign Lake biathlon

First time in 15 years championships held on home turf

Most Read