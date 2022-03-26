Workshop to help smokers quit through hypnotism coming to Vernon, Kelowna

Smokers in the Okanagan will soon have the chance to try out a spellbinding method for kicking the habit.

Scott Christie, the “Stop Smoking Guy,” is a hypnotist from the Lower Mainland who looks to challenge the belief among many daily smokers that breaking their habit is impossible. Christie is bringing his interactive seminar to Vernon’s Village Green Hotel and Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre on April 2.

“My Mom smoked three packs a day for over 30 years and the day that she made the decision to stop smoking brought joy to my heart,” Christie said. “This decision changed our family’s life together; we just celebrated her 86th birthday this past July. Watching her smoking-related health problems disappear eliminated a great deal of stress from our family. I still remember the feeling I had when she took back control of her life, and I want all families in B.C. to have the opportunity to experience this feeling as well.”

As owner and hypnotist at the Hypnosis Empowerment Centre in Surrey, Christie has developed strategies to help people give up smoking with a clear and new approach.

The seminar will help participants understand how the mind creates and holds onto unwanted behaviours such as smoking. The power of belief is at the centre of Christie’s smoking cessation program.

Tickets to the seminar are $105 per seat. For more information, visit www.thestopsmokingguy.ca.

Brendan Shykora

