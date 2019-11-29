RCMP were called to an injury at a worksite on Westside Road Friday morning. (Google Maps image)

Worker suffers foot injury at Westside business

RCMP and WorkSafe called to investigate

A workplace incident at a North Westside business saw a piece of equipment fall on a man’s foot.

North Okanagan RCMP were called to the work site in the 11000 block of Westside Road just after 10 a.m. Friday morning in response to an injury.

The address is the Little Kingdom gas bar, food store and hardware store.

RCMP have determined that the incident was not criminal in nature. WorkSafe BC has been notified.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP save home from fire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Frigid cold can’t stop 3 Vernon climate change protesters
Next story
Two of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

Just Posted

West Kelowna residents voice their opposition to new fire hall

A private meeting was held on Thursday night to discuss the future site of a new fire hall

More tweaks to Kelowna’s planned Westcorp Hotel

But still not construction date for long-awaited downtown hotel/condominium tower

Kelowna RCMP seek help to locate missing man

William Byron Williams failed to return home after leaving his residence on Nov. 24

Kelowna man loses appeal of drug conviction resulting from unlawful search

Cash and illicit drugs were found on the man during a first aid examination

West Kelowna Fire Rescue celebrate 22nd annual firefighter food drive

Firefighters and volunteers will be gathering donations Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Frigid cold can’t stop 3 Vernon climate change protesters

Bundled in snow gear, three 12 year olds demonstrated outside City Hall

Worker suffers foot injury at Westside business

RCMP and WorkSafe called to investigate

Two of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

‘They treated me like a queen’: local woman still baking away on U.S. show

Janet Letendre was almost sent home last episode

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Campaign close to North Okanagan woman’s heart

Two more strings lit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign

Most Read