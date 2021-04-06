Worker ‘shaken’ after alleged armed robbery at Kelowna business

Suspect produced what appeared to be a handgun, demanded cash, then fled the scene

Kelowna RCMP officers are investigating an alleged Monday night (April 5) armed robbery at a local business.

Mounties responded to the business in the 2400-block of Highway 97 N around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect allegedly entered the business, produced what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with the money, though RCMP did not disclose the amount.

“Fortunately no one was injured in this robbery, but the worker was extremely shaken by this incident,” said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

Officers searched the area but failed to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

approximately 5’10”/178cm

thin build

At the time of the incident, he was wearing sunglasses, a dark toque, a red and black plaid shirt, and had a red bandanna on his lower face.

Mounties are asking anybody with information on the robbery to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP