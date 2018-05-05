Pixabay

Work to close West Kelowna landfill begins

Late last year, the ministry approved the final closure plan for the old landfill site

The old Westside landfill will be turned back into its natural habitat.

Work to close the former landfill begins next week and should take about two months to complete.

Bluepoint Construction Limited will be on the old landfill site working Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. During construction, there should be minimal impact to residents using the Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre, just off Asquith Road in West Kelowna. This facility will continue operating Friday through Monday between 7:30 a.m. and 3:50 p.m., said a regional district news release.

Late last year, the Ministry of Environment approved the final closure plan for the old landfill site, which hasn’t been accepting any material for burial since mid-summer of 2010.

Closure works include final site drainage and grading along the west and northwest slopes. As well, contouring work will be completed, soil for the final cover will be put in place and the site will be fertilized and seeded with natural grasses, said the release.

For details about the Westside landfill closure visit www.regionaldistrict.com/landfillclosure.

