Work on Vernon roadway commences Tuesday

Work on installing utility services on 20th Street between 43rd and 45th Avenues starts Tuesday, Dec. 21, and is expected to be completed by end-of-day Thursday, Dec. 23. (City of Vernon photo)

20th Street between 43rd and 45th Avenues getting utilities installed; traffic disrupted for two days

The City of Vernon is advising motorists that a detour will be required for a portion of 20th Street for the installation of utility services.

Work will begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, and 20th Street will be accessible to local traffic only between 43rd Avenue and 45th Avenue. The work is expected to be complete by the end of Thursday, Dec. 23.

Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

READ MORE: Local governance approves Vernon Regional Transit future action plan

READ MORE: UPDATE: Vernon family in need of items after fire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Traffic