Work on Vernon roadway commences Tuesday

20th Street between 43rd and 45th Avenues getting utilities installed; traffic disrupted for two days

The City of Vernon is advising motorists that a detour will be required for a portion of 20th Street for the installation of utility services.

Work will begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, and 20th Street will be accessible to local traffic only between 43rd Avenue and 45th Avenue. The work is expected to be complete by the end of Thursday, Dec. 23.

Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

