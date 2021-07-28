Work on the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby will be shut down as of Thursday, July 29, through to Monday, Aug. 2, for the B.C. Day holiday long weekend. Traffic control will resume after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3. (Morning Star - file photo)

Work on the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby will be shut down as of Thursday, July 29, through to Monday, Aug. 2, for the B.C. Day holiday long weekend. Traffic control will resume after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3. (Morning Star - file photo)

Work on bridge near Enderby down for long weekend

Baxter Bridge work at Ashton Creek off now until Aug. 3; traffic control resumes after 7 a.m. Aug. 3

Work on the Baxter Bridge east of Enderby is taking an extended long weekend.

The Ministry of Transportation said Wednesday, July 28, there will be no work occurring at the bridge site, located on the Shuswap River at Ashton Creek, on Thursday, July 29.

There will also be no work from Friday, July 30, up to and including Monday, Aug. 2 for the B.C. Day long weekend.

Traffic control on the bridge will resume Tuesday, Aug. 3, with control clearing traffic every hour on the hour from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ministry is moving ahead with plans to replace the 71-year-old wooden structure with a new steel span.

READ MORE: Needy Armstrong resident to receive new-to-them car


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConstructionRoad conditions

Previous story
Boil water notice lifted for Oyama Lake source users in Lake Country

Just Posted

A new fire has been reported between Sicamous and Malakwa July 28. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)
New wildfire sparked in Shuswap

A boil water notice has been lifted in Lake Country for Oyama Lake customers. (File photo)
Boil water notice lifted for Oyama Lake source users in Lake Country

The community of Falkland is located between Kamloops and Vernon, two cities among 10 from B.C.’s Southern Interior region that have the 10 worst air quality indexes in Canada thanks to wildfire smoke. (Brenda Giesbrecht photo)
Southern B.C. Interior cities have worst air quality in Canada

COVID-19 safety measures are already in place at the Kelowna International Airport. (Black Press Media file)
No changes expected COVID-19 cases surge in Central Okanagan: YLW