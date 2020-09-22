Work limits Lake Country road access

Bottom Wood Lake Road closed to southbound traffic

Lake Country motorists are advised of construction that could impact their commute.

Bottom Wood Lake Road between the Berry Road roundabout and McCarthy Road will be closed to southbound traffic Tuesday, Sept. 22 and Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily for watermain and gas tie-ins.

A detour will include Main Street and Beaver Lake Road. Meanwhile northbound traffic can expect up to 30 minute delays.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will be directed through by traffic control staff.

“Please choose an alternate route and avoid the construction area until after Sept. 30, as preparation work is being done prior to the scheduled Sept. 28 and 29 paving,” the District of Lake Country advises residents.

READ MORE: Violent wanted man may be in Okanagan

READ MORE: ‘Fed bears are dead bears’ Lake Country residents warned

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
In snap election, Horgan must prove COVID-19 track record to cynical voters: experts
Next story
Woman suspected of sending ricin to White House expected in court today

Just Posted

Okanagan temperatures hit 30 C by end of September

The autumn equinox takes place in the northern hemisphere on Sept. 22

Vernon centre lights up for visibility amid pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on live event workers sparks Canadian movement

Work limits Lake Country road access

Bottom Wood Lake Road closed to southbound traffic

Wanted man with violent past might be in Okanagan

RCMP asking for public’s help in locating Roy Andrew

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Vernon man brews up award-winning flavours in Golden

Kenton (Kent) Donaldson is co-founder of Whitetooth Brewing Company Ltd. in Golden

Okanagan talent airs for Top of the Country

Raquel Cole semi-finalist in SiriusXM contest with Canadian Country Music Association

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

KD’s classic powdered cheese meets cinnamon and nutmeg

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

First full day of B.C.’s election campaign begins amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and the Green party’s Sonia Furstenau criticized John Horgan’s decision

Major Highway 1 upgrades near Golden inches closer to construction

Construction is expected to last for four years

RCMP issue two $2,300 COVID fines at same Metro Vancouver vacation rental within 24 hours

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said it was ‘quite frankly appalling’ to see parties breaking COVID-19 rules

Most Read