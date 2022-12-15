Conceptual rendering of supportive housing project planned for Richter Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Women’s supportive housing planned for Kelowna’s Pandosy area

‘The project provides homes for a vulnerable segment of the population’

A supportive housing project for women and children has been proposed for the Pandosy District.

New Opportunities for Women (NOW) Canada wants to put up a five-storey building at 2609 and 2611 Richter Street, near Wardlaw Avenue. The BC Housing-funded project will provide shelter and below-market rental homes, as well as emergency shelter services, to women and children.

“The project provides homes for a vulnerable segment of the population who need safe, affordable housing in the downtown core,” reads a development permit proposal submitted to city staff.

NOW Canada, which has offices on Tutt Street in Kelowna, provides front-line programs and services for women and youth who have experienced addictions, abuse, sexual exploitation, and mental health challenges.

