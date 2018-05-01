Credit: Facebook

Women’s Enterprise Centre programs continue

It will continue its mentoring program in Kelowna for 2018-19

The Women’s Enterprise Centre will continue its mentoring program for another year.

More than 100 women business owners around B.C. will receive mentoring from Women’s Enterprise Centre (WEC) this year, opening the door for a backlog of applicants who want to gain skills and insights from an experienced entrepreneur. With financial support from the province, WEC announced it will continue its mentoring program for 2018-19.

Women’s Enterprise Centre receives regular requests from women who want to connect with a mentor or a business advisor who can support them as they start and grow their business, according to WEC news release.

Related: Young: Planning for your dream entrepreneurial venture

“WEC mentoring programs are a key part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in B.C. Mentorship is a proven strategy to help entrepreneurs overcome the uncertainties of business ownership, create a sounding board and improve their skills and confidence,” says Laurel Douglas, CEO of the centre. “Over half of our participants stay in touch long-term, which shows the value of the networks they create.”

This year’s mentoring program includes one-to-one mentoring, financial fitness peer mentoring, and the Taking the Stage program.

Since 2007, more 900 women have received mentoring from Women’s Enterprise Centre, of which 95 per cent are still in business after five years, said the release. Thanks to WEC’s volunteer network, more than 150 experienced entrepreneurs and professionals have shared their knowledge with new entrepreneurs as mentors.

Schedules and communities for the mentoring program intakes and sessions will be posted at wec.ca/Mentor. To be notified of news about the programs, visit wec.ca/eBlasts.

WEC is also seeking experienced business owners – women and men – who would like to learn valuable facilitation skills and give back to their community by becoming a mentor. To learn more, visit wec.ca/Mentor.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Efforts increase to save Tulameen
Next story
Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Just Posted

Protest held at Kelowna surgical centre suspected of illegal double-billing

The protest was held outside the Okanagan Health Surgical Centre Tuesday

Kelowna Trunk Sale promotes recycling

The Trunk Sale will be held May 26 at Okanagan College

Women’s Enterprise Centre programs continue

It will continue its mentoring program in Kelowna for 2018-19

Kelowna students contribute to community garden

Students learned how to process raw logs to create garden boxes

B.C. wineries get a boost

Kelowna - The provincial and federal governments are giving $50,000 to the BC Wine Institute

Derby action rolls into Vernon arena

Event raises awareness for Organ Donor and Tissue Donor Awareness Week

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

B.C. neighbours fuming after they say tree home to peacocks illegally axed

City of Surrey says it has issued a $1,000 fine, which could rise to $10,000

Water floods golf course near Merritt

What appears to be serious flooding is currently under control and not a concern for the TNRD

Efforts increase to save Tulameen

Incident Command Centre established this morning

New B.C. restaurant Escobar takes heat for ‘insensitive’ name

“They’re glorifying a name that brings so much pain”

B.C. youth develop life-saving app to assist in overdose emergencies

Android-friendly app designed for teens developed with help of health authority, paramedics

Most Read