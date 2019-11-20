Women remembered at candlelight vigil in North Okanagan

A candlelight vigil to remember murdered and missing women takes place Dec. 4 at Okanagan College, Kalamalka campus. (Submitted photo)

Small flames will flicker in honour of murdered and missing women.

The 14 female engineering students slain Dec. 6, 1989 at L’Ecole Polytechnique, women killed or missing on the Highway of Tears and all women who have experienced abuse and violence will be remembered at a candlelight vigil Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Vernon’s Okanagan College.

The documentary film, Polytechnique (77 minutes) will be show at 4 p.m. in the lecture theatre followed by presentations and the candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. The evening will also include a smudge by Michael Ochoa.

The event is open to all and anyone with hand drums and a strong voice is particularly urged to come out.

The collaborative event is co-sponsored by the Vernon Students’ Association and Okanagan College Aboriginal Services.

There will also be a display by Okanagan College Library Services.

