A woman pushes a baby stroller through a gentle snow fall on a sidewalk just below Parliament Hill in Ottawa Saturday, January 8, 2011. A new report from Royal Bank of Canada says more than 20,000 women left Canada’s workforce between February and October, but about triple the number of men joined it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

A woman pushes a baby stroller through a gentle snow fall on a sidewalk just below Parliament Hill in Ottawa Saturday, January 8, 2011. A new report from Royal Bank of Canada says more than 20,000 women left Canada’s workforce between February and October, but about triple the number of men joined it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Women leaving workforce faster than men, childcare playing big role in exodus: study

The study warns that this pattern could slow down the economic recovery

A new report from Royal Bank of Canada says more than 20,000 women left Canada’s workforce between February and October, but about triple the number of men joined it.

The study says raising children is likely the cause of the exodus, which is seeing women between ages 20 and 24 and 35 and 39 abandoning work faster than most other cohorts.

Mothers with children under six only made up 41 per cent of the labour force in February and yet, they account for two-thirds of the exodus.

The study warns that this pattern could slow down the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and impact the future of industries largely dominated by women.

The economists behind the study are particularly worried because the high number of women who have lost their jobs during the pandemic are not temporarily laid off and don’t appear to be looking for work like their male counterparts.

RBC says this could be happening because women are more likely to work in industries slower to recover from COVID-19 restrictions, their ability to work from home may be much lower than men because they dominate the hospitality, retail and arts sectors and they often take on more onerous responsibilities associated with raising kids.

READ MORE: Feds probing ways to address COVID-19 impact on women

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

economywomen in business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meng’s lawyer asks if border officer was gathering evidence for the FBI
Next story
UPDATE: Man missing from Vernon found safe and well

Just Posted

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Hearts aglow for Vernon hospital fundraiser

No tree atop hospital this year, but supporters can still Light a Bulb to buy required equipment

A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
Fire claims Cherryville family’s home

No one, including pets, was harmed, but community is banding together to help

Flaming Geyser State Park leads hikers off the beaten path. (Kevin Hanson - Contributed)
COLUMN: Getting off the beaten track

‘Bushwhacking must feel very vulnerable, where no one has ever set foot before’

Mom Mary Borden helped reunite her son, Adrian, with his dirt bike after seeing an RCMP report in the local newspaper. (Contributed)
Lumby teen reunited with dirt bike

Vernon mom sees photo of son’s dirt bike in newspaper, brings it home for son

Four-year-olds Oliver Mytting, Sarah Singer, and Cadence Ivany show off their wrapped books, a gift from the Quesnel Literacy Society from its annual Christmas event on Dec. 5 in West Park Mall. (Melanie Law - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Donations needed for less fortunate Vernon kids to give gifts

Annual Children’s Christmas Gift House continuing, in a new format

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Vernon Sun-FM personalities Jerhett Schafer and Betty Selin (top) and April Lyn are victims of a format change. The station will become Vernon’s Pure Country 105.7 at noon Thursday, Nov. 19 minus the three hosts. (Photos contributed)
Sun sets on Okanagan radio station format, personalities

Vernon’s Sun-FM to become country music format Thursday, Nov. 19; three DJs released

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Okanagan students power through deadlines together online

Long Night Against Procrastination has helped countless students kick procrastination

20-year-old Merritt man Darius Sam raised over $100,000 for the Nicola Valley Food Bank after his attempt to run 100 miles in 24 hours gained widespread attention. Sam will be attempting the feat again Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, this time to raise awareness on the topic of addiction. (Contributed)
Merritt man attempts to run 100-miles in 24 hours for addiction awareness

After raising $110,000 for the food bank in his first 100-mile try, Sam is focusing on a new cause

Tabor Home, a long-term care facility, is pictured in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. nbsp;An organization representing seniors-care providers in British Columbia has released new recommendations as a second wave of COVID-19 descends on the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More pandemic protection needed for B.C. seniors as second COVID-19 wave hits: report

Association CEO Terry Lake says strong measures have already been implemented by the health ministry

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Courtesy of Hechangedit)
‘Emotions are gender-less’: Kelowna groups launch support app for men

Barriers preventing men from opening up led to creation of a safe, anonymous online support group

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read