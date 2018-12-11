Women charged in Central Okanagan Hospice Association theft appear in court

Susan Steen and Melanie Gray are charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000

  • Dec. 11, 2018 3:10 p.m.
  • News

Two women facing charges for allegedly stealing funds from the Central Okanagan Hospice Assocation were in court Tuesday for a brief appearance and will return next year.

Susan Steen and Melanie Gray are charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000 relating to missing money. Their next court appointment is in January.

READ MORE: FUNDS ALLEGEDLY STOLEN FROM COHA

Court documents indicate Steen, on Sept. 12, 2012, allegedly defrauded COHA of $71 by making a false claim for a cellphone expense. She is also accused of allegedly stealing upward of $109,000 from COHA between July 2012 and April 2016, by allegedly using the hospice’s credit card.

While Steen has not answered calls made to her, she hasn’t been inactive in the area.

“Susan has been volunteering with H.O.P.E Okanagan since June 2017,” said Angie Lohr, with H.O.P.E. “Susan did not, at any time, handle any finances or decision making power for H.O.P.E. Okanagan. On Nov. 29, 2018 Susan stepped away from all volunteer positions in light of the charges that have been laid against her.”

Steen also faces two charges of fraud and another of theft from a 2016 incident in Nanaimo.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nearly 8,000 homeless in B.C., first province-wide count reveals
Next story
B.C. man wants trapping laws changed after dog killed

Just Posted

Another brewery on tap for Kelowna

Wild Ambition Brewery opened last week in Kelowna

Lake Country boy helps feed families in need

Jaymz, 10 and his mother Lisa Daniel are collecting donations for the

Women charged in Central Okanagan Hospice Association theft appear in court

Susan Steen and Melanie Gray are charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000

Okanagan skiers start season in Vernon

West Kelowna Telemark Nordic Club had 30 athletes compete

Update: Two-vehicle crash triggers rollover in Rutland

A SUV landed on its roof after a driver reportedly ran a red light.

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

France shooting: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg

A world-famous Christmas market was put on lock down on Tuesday

Canadian warship witnesses possible violations of North Korea sanctions

Crew members on HMCS Calgary took photos and collected other information

Christine Sinclair named Canadian Women’s player of the year again

This is the 14th time Sinclair has been named player of the year

B.C. man wants trapping laws changed after dog killed

Louis Seguin’s 10-month-old Australian shepherd died in a body-gripping trap last month

Nearly 8,000 homeless in B.C., first province-wide count reveals

Twenty-four seperate counts in B.C. cities found there are thousands of homeless in all corners of province

UPDATE: Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 in both directions

UPDATE: B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

Rikhi family donates $60,000 to Penticton Regional Hospital expansion

Donation made in memory of Raksha Rikhi, a nurse from Summerland

Most Read