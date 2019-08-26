Women accused of defaming ex-UBC prof Steven Galloway ordered to share emails

Believed to be first time B.C. court asked to rule on a certain law intended to protect free speech

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on Nov. 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has awarded author Steven Galloway access to emails between a woman who accused of him of sexual assault and staff at UBC in a test of a provincial law intended to protect freedom of expression.

Galloway, who is the former chair of the university’s creative writing department, filed lawsuits against the woman and two dozen others last October, alleging he was defamed by false allegations of sexual and physical assaults made by the woman and repeated by others.

The woman and two others applied to have the lawsuit thrown out under the province’s Protection of Public Participation Act that came into effect in March and aims to protect critics on matters of public interest from lawsuits intended to silence or punish them.

Although the defamation action is essentially stayed until the dismissal application is dealt with by the court, Galloway had requested access to further documentation that he argued he needed to defend his case against dismissal.

In her ruling released Friday, Justice Catherine Murray says she believes it’s the first time a court in British Columbia has been asked to rule on whether a plaintiff like Galloway is entitled to request information and documentation on the cross-examination allowed under the new act and if so, what disclosure he’s entitled to.

RELATED: UBC must pay fired author Steven Galloway $167,000 for privacy violation

She ordered the release of emails and documentation the woman provided the university to back up her allegation, as well as screenshots of tweets and Facebook posts made by the other two women who joined the dismissal application and other materials.

“I am advised that this is a matter of first impression; no court in British Columbia has yet considered this question,” Murray says in the ruling.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘There’s no room for a rib fest’: protesters shut down Richter and Bernard

Just Posted

‘There’s no room for a rib fest’: protesters shut down Richter and Bernard

Green-shirts peacefully protested over the carnivorous weekend

Two dead in Kelowna highway crash

The driver has been transported to hospital with serious injuries

Crash closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

A vehicle hit a bus shelter early Monday morning closing streets between Gertsmar and Bryden roads

RibFest Kelowna’s top moments

Take it in one last time, until next year

Lake Country woman advocates for district to build community park

A plot of land has recently become available

B.C. families left broken and confused when kids’ deaths labelled ‘gang-related’

Harwin Baringh’s death has been labelled gang-related but the family has few answers

VIDEO: Daniel Coyle of Ireland wins horse jumping World Cup event held in B.C.

Sellout event at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley saw winner conquer a bad-luck final railing

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

LETTER: Ryga was a cultural prophet and literary activist

George Ryga never gave up believing in a better world and his capacity to help

Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax

Black Press expansion creates jobs in the Okanagan

Black Press job fair Aug. 28 open to production workers, drivers, carriers

Pamela Anderson returns home to enjoy ‘peace and solitude’ of B.C.

Star says “the best is yet to come” in exclusive Q&A from her Vancouver Island hometown

LETTER: Summerland’s short-term rental policy must be examined

Long-term rentals are being forced out by the lure of easy money from short-term rentals

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers

Your weather forecast for Monday, August 26th, 2019.

Most Read