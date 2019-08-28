The body of an adult woman was found in a submerged Honda Accord in Griffin Lake last week. (Files from RCMP)

Woman’s body recovered from submerged car in Griffin Lake

RCMP have not identified the body

Revelstoke RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have recovered a body found in a vehicle submerged in lake near Revelstoke.

On August 21, just after 9:30 a.m. front line officers from the Revelstoke RCMP were called to Griffin Lake, for a report of a vehicle submerged in the lake, approximately 10 feet from the shore line.

With assistance from residents, RCMP officers were taken to the site and found the vehicle which appeared to have been submerged for some time.

Read more: Revelstokian collecting donations for homeless women in Vancouver

Read more: Revelstoke’s annual Emergency Services Food Drive coming up Sept. 17

On August 24, a local tow company along with RCMP Investigators and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team returned to the lake and recovered an older model Honda Accord, with the body of an adult woman inside.

At this time, investigators are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the woman’s identity, said Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP. Early indicators are that her death does not involve criminality.

No further information is available from either RCMP or the BC Coroners Service.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

New Kelowna brewery, Jackknife, green-lit by council

Jackknife Brewing Co. is set to open its doors sometime in October.

Central Okanagan school district continues strong growth

SD23 has projected 350 new students for the 2019-2020 school year

Expect delays on busy Kelowna drag

Clement Avenue to undergo urgent maintenance between Gordon Drive and Cerise Drive

Rockets sign import pick ahead of Memorial Cup season

Pavel Novak was drafted by the Rockets at the CHL Import Draft in June

Dead osprey’s chicks in Lake Country should be OK: SORCO

The chicks of an osprey hit by a vehicle are already fledged, readying to migrate

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A heat streak to end August

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 28th, 2019.

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Shuswap residents without power after protesting smart meter installation

For 10 years the Shuswap couple have used an older meter

‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.

Girls and women are not immune from gang violence in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Most Read