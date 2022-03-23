Woman who was driving force behind West Kelowna’s Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park passes

The woman responsible for helping to create Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park has passed away.

Ferne Jean died last week at aged 94. She would have been 95 on Good Friday, April 15.

Jean lived on Gellatly Farm in the 1940s when it was owned by her uncle Jack. She volunteered there every year after it became a park in 2000.

Jean and other volunteers opened a store on the farm, selling nuts to the public. The store is still open and raises about $25,000 a year to maintain the orchards and buildings.

Her obituary states that Jean was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship by the West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club in 2021, with the comment that “without Jean’s passion and energy, the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park, enjoyed by so many throughout the seasons, might have vanished forever.”

