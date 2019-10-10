Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

A 27-year-old woman has filed a civil suit against the B.C. government for emotional, physical and sexual abuse she alleges occurred while she was in foster care in Smithers.

In a claim filed at B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton on Oct. 7, the woman named the Ministry of Children and Family Development and Director of Child Welfare as defendants, claiming she was sexually assaulted repeatedly by her foster parent.

“The plaintiff was age 12 and entirely at the mercy of the foster parent,” court documents obtained by the Interior News read.

The foster parent is not named in the lawsuit.

The woman claims she reported the assaults to social workers, but that the workers did not undertake any meaningful investigation nor take any steps to protect the girl.

“The plaintiff was admitted to the Children’s Hospital for psychological assessment where the foster parent was observed touching the plaintiff inappropriately,” the claim continues. “The plaintiff was shamed and disbelieved by the defendants and the delegated social workers.”

The woman says she has suffered emotional distress, humiliation, shame and embarrassment, psychological and emotional trauma from the alleged incidents.

The woman is being represented by Penticton lawyer Michael Patterson, who has filed similar claims against the province in the past.

READ MORE: Three more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

The suit is seeking an undisclosed sum including aggravated and punitive damages and to cover loss of past and future earnings. The claim is calling on the defendants to provide “financial, safety, health, therapeutic and educational support” to the woman.

The RCMP were not able to confirm nor deny whether any criminal charges were ever laid related to the case.

Neither defendant has filed a response to the claim. None of the allegations have been proven in court.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack
Next story
Winter supplies needed at Kelowna Gospel Mission as cold weather arrives

Just Posted

Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

McWatters died in July leaving an ‘industry in mourning’

Winter supplies needed at Kelowna Gospel Mission as cold weather arrives

Winter donations are needed earlier than usual this year

Kelowna to host BC Sports Hall of Fame 125th anniversary summit

Next year’s summit will celebrate curling and Okanagan sports heritage

RCMP hold annual awards and recognition ceremony in Kelowna

The ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Four Points by Sheraton at 2 p.m.

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Halloween-themed event in Summerland a fundraiser for Dry Grad 2020

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Neglected cats get surgery and new owners, thanks to Shuswap’s generosity

Pair of cats, Ellison and Pierre, find better lives after visit to Shuswap SPCA

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

COLUMN: Wartime ideology now used to express disgust

Accusations of fascism and Naziism used to target Canadian political candidates

Most Read