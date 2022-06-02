(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Woman struck by vehicle at intersection in Kelowna

Incident happened around 11:15a.m. on June 2

A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Doyle Avenue and Richter Street on June 2.

At around 11:15a.m., emergency services were called to the scene. Ambulance, fire and police all arrived to find a woman on the ground.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene and the driver worked with police to assess the situation.

The struck woman was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed for a short period of time.

There does not appear to be any damage to the vehicle.

