Woman sought in Kamloops stabbing

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the woman they believed stabbed a man on Sunday

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man on Sunday.

On Dec. 10 at about 9 p.m., Kamloops RCMP received a report that a man had been stabbed on Seymour Street.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says reports indicate the a man left the Seymour Street 7-11 followed by a woman on a BMX bike claiming he owed her money.

“A male, associated to the female on the bike, was following behind, walking on foot,” says Shelkie.

“When the male did not produce any money, the female allegedly stabbed him in the back with a knife. The victim fled with the female and male following until he went into a store on Victoria Street and emergency services were called.”

The victim was transported to a local medical facility with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The suspect is described as having blonde, shoulder-length hair.

There is no description of the male that was with her.

If you have any information about this occurrence or can identify the female suspect, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 25-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

