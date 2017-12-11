Police were sent to Cowichan Secondary School Friday morning after anonymous online threats were made. (File photo)

Woman sought in Kamloops stabbing

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the woman they believed stabbed a man on Sunday

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man on Sunday.

On Dec. 10 at about 9 p.m., Kamloops RCMP received a report that a man had been stabbed on Seymour Street.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says reports indicate the a man left the Seymour Street 7-11 followed by a woman on a BMX bike claiming he owed her money.

“A male, associated to the female on the bike, was following behind, walking on foot,” says Shelkie.

“When the male did not produce any money, the female allegedly stabbed him in the back with a knife. The victim fled with the female and male following until he went into a store on Victoria Street and emergency services were called.”

The victim was transported to a local medical facility with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The suspect is described as having blonde, shoulder-length hair.

There is no description of the male that was with her.

If you have any information about this occurrence or can identify the female suspect, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 25-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Legacy of Amanda Todd lives on through B.C. foundation
Next story
Firefighters protect seaside California towns as blaze rages

Just Posted

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

Okanagan robbery suspect sought

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an… Continue reading

Site C dam goes ahead, cost up to $10.7 billion

Premier John Horgan approves completion of B.C.’s costliest project

Eyes on Kelowna’s crime hotspots considered in budget

If you felt like someone was watching as you were out and about this summer, you may be right.

Big Reds a big hit at Big White

More than 600 people turned out on the weekend for annual red wine festival

Steve Miller and Peter Frampton headed to Kelowna

Concert announced for Kelowna April 18

Merry lottery win for Shuswap man

Five-dollar scratch ticket a $100,000 winner for Sicamous resident

Woman sought in Kamloops stabbing

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the woman they believed stabbed a man on Sunday

Emergency response ‘well executed’ in B.C. carbon monoxide poisoning

Emergency Health Services talks about how first responders dealt with this ‘mass casualty event’

Update: Dog inside stolen vehicle in Oliver reunited with owner

A black Honda CRV was stolen from the Oliver Chevron early Sunday morning

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Chiefs on road for weekend set

The Kelowna Chiefs will close out their KIJHL pre-Christmas schedule with three… Continue reading

Firefighters protect seaside California towns as blaze rages

A flare-up on the western edge of Southern California’s largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday

Putin declares victory on visit to air base in Syria

Declaring a victory in Syria, Putin on Monday visited a Russian military air base in the country and announced a partial pullout of Russian forces from the Mideast nation.

Most Read