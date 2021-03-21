Woman seriously injured after possible shooting in Kelowna

Police cordoned off three suites at Golden Age Apartments on Prior Road in Rutland on Sunday, March 21. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

A woman is seriously injured after a possible shooting early Sunday morning in Rutland.

Kelowna RCMP say the woman went to the hospital around 6 a.m. with an “apparent gunshot wound.” She is receiving treatment for her injuries.

Mounties are now investigating a residence at Golden Age Apartments on Prior Road South in relation to the alleged shooting. Officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.

As of noon on Sunday, a single police cruiser remains on scene and three suites are cordoned off with crime scene tape. A motorcycle also sits behind the tape.

This news comes shortly after another police investigation has closed Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP urge anybody with information on the crime to contact them at 250-762-3300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

