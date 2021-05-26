Woman ‘screaming for her life’ after being pulled into a vehicle in Oliver

Police caught up with the vehicle near Penticton and charged the man with assault and drunk driving

Oliver RCMP was alerted to a woman who had just been pulled into a man’s vehicle, on the evening of May 21. The woman was ‘screaming for her life’ while being held against the floor of the car before the man drove off.

The caller to 911 said the vehicle was headed north on Highway 97. Oliver RCMP officers finally intercepted the vehicle approximately three kilometres south of Penticton with the help of Penticton officers.

The driver was arrested for assault and a subsequent impaired driving investigation resulted in a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound. The woman pulled into the vehicle and the accused are known to each other, said police. The domestic dispute resulted in charges of assault against the man.

He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later time.

