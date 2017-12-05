Woman rescued near Cherryville

High-angle rope rescue needed to pull woman who was waiting more than 10 hours in the cold

A North Okanagan woman is lucky to be alive, after falling down a steep embankment and waiting more than 10 hours for someone to rescue her.

Emergency crews were called out shortly after midnight Monday evening for a vehicle that went off the road in the Monashee pass east of Cherryville.

The driver, upon trying to get out of the vehicle ended further down the embankment.

“It was really steep,” said Lumby fire chief Tony Clayton. “She ended up sliding down probably 100 feet down a steep bank.

“She had been there since approximately 1 p.m. yesterday afternoon. So she was very cold I’m sure.”

Her husband was actually the one who found her, after she didn’t return home on time.

“He went out and started looking for her and while driving caught a glimpse of her car out of the corner of his eye.”

Crews were called and with the aid of Vernon Search and Rescue, the woman was pulled to safety.

Lumby firefighters were able to bundle the woman up and keep her warm until SAR crews could initiate the high-angle rope rescue.

SAR reports the vehicle was roughly 20 metres down the bank, with the woman an additional 50 metres down below the vehicle.

The woman was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital where is undergoing further care.



jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

