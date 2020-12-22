Woman knocked unconscious in snowmobile crash near Sicamous

Search and rescue volunteers called to assist with incident on Owlhead

Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue members helped a woman who suffered a head injury in a snowmobile accident on the owlhead trail on Dec. 19. (File Photo)

Shuswap search and rescue volunteers helped a woman injured in a snowmobile incident on the Owlhead trail system near Sicamous on Saturday, Dec. 19.

According to Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue search manager John Schut, a call came in about 5:30 p.m. Schut said they were told a 27-year-old woman had suffered a head injury and was stuck at the bottom of a steep embankment, about 11 km up the trail.

Read More: Sicamous gas station ATM targeted in overnight break in

Read More: New radios a game changer for North Shuswap first responders group

The search and rescue (SAR) group responded with 18 of its members including a first aid team and a side-by-side equipped to transport a stretcher.

The injured woman, who Schut said is a Fort McMurray, Alta. resident was sledding with a group and her friends tended to her until volunteers arrived.

Read More: RCMP request tips over ‘tagged’ Salmon Arm residence

Read More: B.C. diverts more COVID-19 small business relief to tourism

Schut said crews had to perform a rope rescue down a steep embankment to access the site of the crash and to bring the injured woman back up to the trail, so she could be taken to a waiting ambulance. The woman was then transported to hospital in Salmon Arm.

Schut was unsure about the extent of the woman’s injuries noting that she had been knocked unconscious, but was alert by the time SAR volunteers arrived.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Search and Rescue