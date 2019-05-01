Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Trans-Canada highway near Sicamous

The crash took place on the Trans-Canada Highway near its intersection with Cambie Solsqua Road.

A fatal collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in Malakwa remains under investigation by the RCMP.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on April 30, the Sicamous RCMP and other emergency responders were called to a stretch of Highway 1 near Cambie Solsqua Road.

Police determined that an eastbound motorcycle with a single rider crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a westbound transport truck.

The motorcycle rider, a 53-year-old woman from the local area, died at the scene from her injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

“Criminality is not believed to have played a role in the collision,” states a news release from BC RCMP Traffic Services.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours as the investigation into the collision was underway.

The crash obstructed the only bus route between the schools in Sicamous and the Malakwa and Craigellachie areas. Parents were advised that the bus was unable to make it home and it was returned to Eagle River Secondary. A notice posted on the school’s Facebook page stated that students would be fed and taken care of at the school. A subsequent post said all the students were dropped off at home by about 9 p.m.

Anyone with further information about the incident who hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Trans Canada East Traffic Services in Golden at 250-344-2221 and say they have information on file 2019-1958.

