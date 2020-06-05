A 35-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after two young men, both from Vernon, stole her purse June 4, 2020. (Black Press file photo).

Woman injured as purse snatched downtown Vernon

Two young men were arrested following detailed statements from witnesses

A 35-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after being robbed in downtown Vernon Thursday, June 4.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have launched an investigation into the robbery, where a woman was allegedly assaulted and her purse was taken.

Officers responded to the reports of robbery just after 10 p.m., Thursday near 33rd Street and 31st Avenue.

Bystanders and witnesses were found providing aid to the woman and were able to provide detailed descriptions of the suspects.

“A quick multi-unit response was made to the area by officers, at which time they were able to set and secure a perimeter,” Const. Kelly Brett said.

“With the descriptions provided by witnesses, police were able to locate two young males who were attempting to flee the area,” she said. “However, they didn’t get far before officers had taken them into custody.”

The suspects, 21- and 17-years old, both of Vernon, were released on conditions with a future court date.

The purse and its contents were recovered by police.

