Woman in serious but stable condition after boat crash near West Kelowna marina

Alcohol has not been ruled out as a cause

A woman remains in serious but stable condition after being ejected from a boat Friday when it collided with a dock.

West Kelowna RCMP were called to a marine incident around 8:30 p.m. on July 29, in the area of 3745 West Bay Road.

A 20-foot (6 metre) Sea Ray had crashed into the Green Bay Bible Camp dock at what appeared to be a high rate of speed.

The woman is believed to have been the driver and the only person on the boat at the time of the crash. The West Kelowna Fire Department conducted a search of the area and confirmed there were no other victims.

Police said it is fortunate no one else was injured as many bystanders were in the area.

Alcohol had not been ruled out as a cause.

