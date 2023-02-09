A woman in a vehicle suffering a mental health crisis was apprehended after ramming into police vehicles Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Police say she was transported to hospital before injuring herself or anyone else. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Woman in mental health crisis rams police vehicles, apprehended in Vernon

The woman, who was behind the wheel, was apprehended and taken to hospital before anyone was injured

Police in Vernon apprehended a woman suffering a mental health crisis in a vehicle who was posing a threat to the public.

An officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP located the woman in a vehicle in the driveway of a residence on Tronson Road shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Officers approached the woman and tried to speak with her, but after continued efforts to de-escalate the situation, the woman tried to escape by driving into police vehicles that had been positioned in front of the driveway to prevent her leaving.

Recognizing the risk the woman’s behaviour posed to the public, police and herself, an officer broke a passenger side window to get access to the vehicle.

A brief struggle ensued, after which police say the woman was safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our primary goal in any intervention is for a safe resolution,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The quick action by the responding officers allowed this situation to be resolved safely and prevented anyone from being injured.”

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
