Image: Dave Ogilvie

Woman in distress rescued from West Kelowna trail

Emergency crews were called to the Rose Valley area about 12 p.m. Tuesday

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Fire crews have confirmed a helicopter was used in the rescue of a 68-year-old woman from the Rose Valley Dam Trail network on Tuesday afternoon.

“West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded with two engines and a command cnit. After a lengthy hike in, crews made contact with the patient, a female in her 60s who was feeling unwell,” said Brent Watson, assistant fire chief. “Given the distance and rugged terrain, the decision was made to extricate the patient by helicopter.”

The patient was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and is in stable condition

Watson reminds residents to exercise caution while recreating in the backcountry, to carry adequate food, water and clothing for the conditions, and to ensure they tell a friend or family member where they are going.

————

UPDATE: 2:03 p.m.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called out to Rose Valley, Tuesday afternoon, to rescue a hiker in distress.

The woman had been hiking on a West Kelowna trail and was unable to get out of the area.

A helicopter was apparently used to rescue the woman from the trail

————

Emergency crews were called to Rose Valley in West Kelowna Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a woman in distress on a trail.

A 68-year-old woman hiking behind Rose Valley Elementary apparently felt dizzy while on the trail and called for help.

Fire crews, BC Ambulance and at least two police cars arrived at the top of Rosewood Drive off of Westlake Road about 12 p.m.

According to a witness, a family member of the woman also attended the scene to assist rescuers.

The area was busy with construction crews and trucks, at the time.

It’s unclear if the woman had to be taken to hospital following the incident.

Search and Rescue

