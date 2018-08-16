Emergency crews work to get a woman out of a construction crane cab on Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday, August 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Victoria Ahearn

Woman in custody after topless crane climb near Toronto waterfront

Toronto police have apprehend a woman who climbed crane cab near waterfront

A young woman who climbed a construction crane near Toronto’s waterfront was taken into custody Thursday morning after police and firefighters conducted about an hour of negotiations and helped her descend to the ground.

The incident took place at a condo construction site just west of the downtown core. Firefighters said they received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a woman in the operator booth at the top of the crane, but it wasn’t immediately clear how long she had been there.

“Crews made their way up there,” said Toronto Fire District Chief William Bygrave. “They discussed with her what her state of mind was … and if she could comply with their orders to get her down safely.”

After making sure the woman could descend without issues, crews escorted her down the ladder of the crane and then down several flights of stairs to a waiting ambulance, Bygrave said.

Police said the woman, who wasn’t wearing a shirt when she was found in the crane cab, was taken to hospital to be assessed. They said it was still unclear if charges would be laid.

Authorities are now working to determine just how the woman, who is in her 20s, got into the gated construction site and why she climbed the crane, Bygrave said.

“There is no indication of why or how she did this,” he said, noting that the woman was found without a harness or other safety equipment.

The boom of the crane partially hangs over a busy highway that runs through downtown Toronto and is about 43 metres or 10 storeys high, Bygrave said.

Ian Peters, who is part of the Toronto fire department’s emergency response team, was at the base of the crane as the woman climbed down.

He said she would have had to climb stairs to the top of the nine-storey building where the crane is located and then scale a ladder to the control booth atop the piece of machinery.

“We don’t know for sure how she got on the construction site, but she managed to find her way up there,” he said.

The incident comes after another high-profile crane incident last year.

In April 2017, a 23-year-old woman was stranded for hours after climbing a crane at a downtown construction site. She was rescued by a firefighter who climbed up and rappelled down the towering machinery with her.

Marisa Lazo pleaded guilty to two counts of mischief, but received an absolute discharge in January and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Related: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

Related: Toronto Police boost number of cops in downtown core due to ‘potential risk’

— with files from Victoria Ahearn

Alanna Rizza , The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire
Next story
More Central Okanagan firefighters help out around B.C.

Just Posted

More Central Okanagan firefighters help out around B.C.

Joe Rich and other regional district firefighters are lending a hand

Short-term rentals could be allowed in Lake Country by next week

A bylaw for short-term rentals will be up for adoption during Tuesday’s council meeting

Central Okanagan firefighters are battling wildfires across B.C.

Lake Country, Kelowna and Peachland crews are assisting the BC Wildfire Service

Pop-up market supports Kelowna community of artists

Rebel With A Cause is holding a market featuring local artists Aug. 24

Traffic delays expected for up to 40 minutes along Lake Country road

Paving is taking place along Pelmewash Parkway

Updated: ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

Search for mudslide victim becomes recovery mission

Valerie Morris was swept away by a mudslide on Highway 99 near Cache Creek on August 11.

Snowy Mountain fire now held

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos remains at 13,359 hectares in size

Woman in custody after topless crane climb near Toronto waterfront

Toronto police have apprehend a woman who climbed crane cab near waterfront

A glimpse behind the fire lines

A Keremeos volunteer firefighter talks about what it was like to patrol the Snowy Mountain fire

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

Ontario has seen more than 1,000 forest fires so far this year, compared to 561 in all of 2017.

‘Billion-piece jigsaw puzzle:’ Canadians key to 1st complete map of wheat genome

The paper has 202 authors from 73 research agencies in 20 countries.

Documentary workshop hits Okanagan College Vernon campus

Day long workshop is Aug. 18, followed by Aug. 21-25 digital film workshop series

70 years after Babe Ruth’s death, fans still flock to grave

After Ruth died of throat cancer at age 53, tens of thousands of fans came to pay respects

Most Read