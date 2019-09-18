People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., on November 22, 2015. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

RCMP are investigating a brazen robbery at University of B.C., after a woman was carjacked and held at gunpoint on Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m., University RCMP said in a news release. The woman was returning to her vehicle on the 10th floor of the West Parkade on UBC grounds when she was approached by two male suspects.

One produced a small, palm-sized handgun and demanded her keys, the police said. The woman complied and was not injured, but the suspects fled in her vehicle. Police have not found the car, a Grey 2007 Kia Spectra with the B.C. license plate 308 PSG.

The first suspect is described as a south Asian man, who is six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoody with the hood up and black jogging pants.

The second suspect is described as darker skinned and was wearing a long sleeve shirt and pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Mounties. If the car is seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

