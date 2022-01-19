Austyn posted that she may be murdered by by a man days before being found dead (Austyn Godfrey/ Instagram)

Austyn posted that she may be murdered by by a man days before being found dead (Austyn Godfrey/ Instagram)

Woman found dead in Kelowna warned that she may be murdered days before

Austyn Godfrey posted an Instagram story saying ‘If I wind up dead it’s because of this guy’

The woman who was found dead at the Glenmore dog park on Jan. 16, posted a call for help shortly before her body was discovered, according to a friend.

“She literally posted ‘if I wind up dead it is ‘cause of this guy’ ” said Matt Kennedy, a friend from Austyn Godfrey’s hometown of Kingston, Ontario.

Kennedy said that she had posted the story on her Instagram page. She also posted screenshots of messages between her and the ‘guy’ that she was concerned about.

Kennedy was shocked to learn of her death and told Black Press Media that they only hung out a few times back in Kingston and were not close.

The Serious Crime Unit is investigating Godfrey’s death as suspicious. The RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Black Press Media has contacted Kelowna RCMP in regards to the man Godfrey was concerned about, but has not yet had a response.

Anyone who may have had any contact with Austyn Godfrey in the days and hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan.16, is asked to call the tip line at 250-470-6236.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Discovery of body at Kelowna park terrifies dog owners

READ MORE: RCMP identify body found at Kelowna dog park as Ontario woman

READ MORE: Woman’s body found at Kelowna dog park

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownamurder

Previous story
Bars and nightclubs ‘teetering on brink of insolvency’ as COVID closures extended
Next story
Fire at Cactus Club Cafe in Kelowna

Just Posted

Godfrey’s Aunt says that Austyn was a beautiful soul (Kelly Robertson/ GoFundMe.com)
Aunt of woman found dead in Kelowna launches fundraiser for funeral

Two concept plans have been prepared by City of Vernon staff for a proposed park at the old Kin Race Track site off 43rd Avenue and staff was prepared to discuss the plans at the regular meeting of council Jan. 10. But the matter was deferred two weeks as two councillors were absent. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon council defers discussions on Kin Race Track plans

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

RCMP surround building on Ellis street. (Contributed)
RCMP surround Kelowna apartment, arrest man