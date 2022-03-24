A woman and her dog were helped from the ice at the Upper Turner Creek Pond near Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus about 9 a.m. Thursday, March 24 after the dog initially fell through the thin ice. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Woman, dog helped to shore from Salmon Arm pond after dog goes through thin ice

Passersby do initial rescue, woman taken to hospital for check up, fire department issues warning

Fire Chief Brad Shirley was happy to report Thursday that a fall through thin ice turned out to be a good news story.

The fire department and ambulance personnel were called just after 9 a.m. March 24 regarding a person in distress in Upper Turner Creek Pond near the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College.

“It’s believed a resident was out walking her dog and the dog took off onto the thin ice and fell through,” said Shirley.

The woman then went out to rescue the dog but then also required assistance from the water herself.

“Hearing the cries for help, some passersby were able to assist from shore and get both the dog and the woman from the pond prior to first responders arriving on scene,” he said.

Shirley said it’s common for first responders to have to respond after people end up risking their lives to save their beloved pets.

Some estimates say 80 per cent of ice rescues begin with a dog and end with deadly consequences. Fortunately, he said, in this case all those involved were fine.

“With the warming weather, a reminder from the fire department that “No Ice is Safe Ice” and we remind people to stay off all ice on rivers, creeks ponds and lake,” said Shirley.

