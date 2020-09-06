Christine Sebesta passed away on Sept. 4, 2020. (Contributed)

Woman dies while paddleboarding on Okanagan Lake

A Go Fund Me has been created for Christine Sebesta

A Go Fund Me has been created for the mother of two that tragically passed away at Bear Creek while paddleboarding on Okanagan Lake on Friday.

According to the Go Fund Me page, Christine Sebesta and her two friends ventured out in search of the sun and calm waters of Okanagan Lake on Sept. 4.

About an hour into their paddle Christine had fallen off her board. She expressed that she did not feel right and Christine proceeded to flip and attempt to remount her board, however, this time she slipped down under the water and emerged unconscious.

Her friends then immediately contacted emergency services and with the help of her friends and the community they were able to mount her on her board near shore and begin CPR. However, Rocky terrain and log booms prevented Christine from being transferred from the boat to an ambulance.

After well over 45 min of first aid and attempts at resuscitation on the boat, she was pronounced deceased.

Sebesta leaves behind a husband and two special needs children of ages 15 and 16 years old. Her son Michael (15) overcame his learning challenges and disabilities to become the West Kelowna Male Ambassador 2019/ 2020 representing his city and community throughout BC. Her son Brayden (17), is a Special Olympics swimming hopeful in Berlin 2022.

“Christine devoted her life to educating her kids and raising respectful loving adults,” said her friends Alisa Dafoe and Cathy Corbett on the Go Fund Me page.

“She was the and proudest Mama Bear you ever have seen.”

READ MORE: Swimming advisory lifted for Rotary Beach in Kelowna

With no life or mortgage insurance for Christine, this GoFund me will help the following:

· Funeral Costs and emergency travel,

· Help Ian home school the children,

· Help alive the financial burden, while transitioning into a local job market(eventually),

· Provide emotional and phycological counselling and support for their family,

· Most importantly the kids need their father on a full-time basis and Ian should not have to worry about feeding his family and losing the home and life they worked so hard to build.

To contributed to the fundraising goal of $50,000, click here.

READ MORE: Interior Health prepared for COVID-19 breakouts in schools

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan cyclist suffers injuries in alleged hit-and-run

Just Posted

Woman dies while paddleboarding on Okanagan Lake

A Go Fund Me has been created for Christine Sebesta

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Kelowna athlete’s 106-km swim cut short, but funds finish strong

Nick Pelletier set out to traverse full length of Okanagan Lake in support of Youth Concussion Clinic

Painted chairs to brighten Okanagan communities

Lake Country community project fills void left by cancelled ArtWalk festival

COLUMN: Student exchange in the time of COVID-19

Recently returned Vernon student shares insights of adventures in Brazil and her back to school plan

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Mitchell’s Musings: Unmasking a new social phenomenon

Waiting in the bank looks a bit different in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

Okanagan cyclist suffers injuries in alleged hit-and-run

Vehicle in Vernon allegedly failed to stop after collision; injuries non-life-threatening

North Okanagan Knights add three in dispersal draft, trade veteran D-man

The KIJHL held draft of players from three teams who have opted out of 2020-21 season

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers free webinars for those affected by dementia

The weekly webinars running through September will cover timely topics such as COVID-19 stress.

Most Read