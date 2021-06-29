Surrey woman dies after being pinned against truck in rural Tulameen

RCMP say the death is being investigated as an accident

Tulameen firefighters, RCMP and ambulance responded to the emergency call. (Black Press file photo)

A woman was killed in rural Tulameen Monday night, June 28, after she was pinned against a parked pickup truck by an off-road vehicle.

The incident occurred sometime before 9 p.m.

According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, it is being investigated as an accidental death.

“Foul play or alcohol are not considered contributing factors.”

Hughes said, the 68-year-old woman from Surrey, who recently purchased the Tulameen property, was directing the driver of a heavy-duty side-by-side all-terrain vehicle as that person was backing up to connect with a trailer.

Police believe the driver of the side-by-side inadvertently hit the gas pedal, instead of the brake pedal, resulting in the accident.

As the property has no cell service the off-road vehicle operator had to drive to a neighbour’s home to use a landline to call 911.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continues to investigate along with the BC Coroners Service.

Related: Two people die in outdoor shower, in Tulameen

Related: Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com