Woman charged after altercation injured baby in Toronto

Charges have been laid after a four-month-old baby girl was critically injured in Toronto

Police say a 34-year-old woman is facing five charges, including attempted murder, after a four-month-old baby and a man were assaulted and stabbed in Toronto’s west end.

Investigators say officers and emergency responders were called to a condominium near Sherway Gardens mall Wednesday morning for reports of trouble in the lobby of the building.

In a news release Thursday, police say the man, woman and baby were in one of the units in the building when the two adults began arguing. Police allege the woman made threats while holding a knife and injured the man and the baby.

After initial confusion about the nature of the baby’s injuries, Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson says the baby was both assaulted and stabbed.

He says the injuries the baby suffered from the assault are far worse than those that resulted from the stabbing.

Related: Four-month-old baby girl critically injured in Toronto

Police say the man, who was also stabbed, fled the apartment with the baby to seek help. The man suffered minor injuries and the baby remains in critical condition in the hospital.

“We believed originally that the significant injuries that the baby received were from the stabs, we now know it was not,” Hopkinson says. “The other assault that the baby suffered is what caused the injuries that finds the baby in critical condition in hospital.”

The woman involved was also injured, police said. She was taken into custody and then transported to hospital for treatment.

The woman is charged with attempted murder, two counts of uttering death threats, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. She was set to appear in a Toronto court Thursday morning.

Police have not specified the relationship between the woman, man and baby.

The Canadian Press

