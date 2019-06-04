Woman backed over by husband in Kelowna mobile home park

One woman has been taken to hospital after being backed into by her husband.
In what appears to be a domestic issue, the woman was clinging on to a van while her husband began to reverse the vehicle.
Three ambulances attended the scene in the trailer park across from Holiday Park Resort off of Commonwealth Road shortly after 1:30 p.m.
One witness who wishes to remain anonymous said she saw the woman injured on the ground and the man was trying to explain himself.
An RCMP investigation is ongoing.