In a suspected domestic incident off of Commonwealth Road, a woman was hit by her husband’s van. RCMP continue to investigate. (Laryn Gilmour / Black Press)

Woman backed over by husband in Kelowna mobile home park

One woman has been taken to hospital after being backed into by her husband.

In what appears to be a domestic issue, the woman was clinging on to a van while her husband began to reverse the vehicle.

Three ambulances attended the scene in the trailer park across from Holiday Park Resort off of Commonwealth Road shortly after 1:30 p.m.

One witness who wishes to remain anonymous said she saw the woman injured on the ground and the man was trying to explain himself.

An RCMP investigation is ongoing.

