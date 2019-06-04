Woman backed over by husband in Kelowna mobile home park

In a suspected domestic incident, a woman was hit by her husband’s van

In a suspected domestic incident off of Commonwealth Road, a woman was hit by her husband’s van. RCMP continue to investigate. (Laryn Gilmour / Black Press)

One woman has been taken to hospital after being backed into by her husband.

In what appears to be a domestic issue, the woman was clinging on to a van while her husband began to reverse the vehicle.

READ MORE: RCMP seek help to identify fraud suspect

Three ambulances attended the scene in the trailer park across from Holiday Park Resort off of Commonwealth Road shortly after 1:30 p.m.

One witness who wishes to remain anonymous said she saw the woman injured on the ground and the man was trying to explain himself.

An RCMP investigation is ongoing.