Woman arrested in 2020 Kelowna homicide

Marlena Isnardy, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder

Matthew Cholette. (Facebook photo)

A 33-year-old Kelowna woman has been arrested in connection with the 2020 death of Matthew Cholette.

Marlena Isnardy is now in custody, two years after the body of 27-year old Cholette was found in a pool of blood outside a townhouse complex.

Police and BC Emergency Health Services responded to a disturbance at a residence in Black Mountain on Highway 33 on Dec. 13, 2020, and upon arrival discovered Cholette’s body.

A resident of the complex spoke to Black Press Media at the time and said he received a call from a neighbour that night complaining about excessive noise.

He went to the unit, where he found a trail of blood leading through the house to the driveway where he found the body lying in a pool of blood.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, but was released shortly after.

Charges of second-degree murder were approved against Isnardy on Feb. 11, 2022.

